Goalkeeper Christy Pym is unlikely to play for Peterborough United again. Pic Joe Dent.

​Pym, who spent last season on loan at League Two side Mansfield Town, posted ‘managerial masterclass’ accompanied by an eyes emoji and a laughing face on his instagram after defeat was confirmed.

That message was deleted after Posh fans sent aggressive replies.

Pym played a part in the Posh promotion season of 2020-21 and was rewarded with a contract extension to June, 2024, but fell out with Ferguson after a Championship defeat at Reading the following season.

Harsh words were exchanged and Ferguson vowed Pym would never play for him again. The 28 year-old spent the second-half of that season on loan at Stevenage as they battled to stay in the Football League.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “It was a stupid and immature act. I don’t care if he has a grudge against the manager.

“He’s still on our payroll so I’m not having that and he will be dealt with.”

Posh will try and get rid of Pym again this summer with Mansfield expected to bid for his services after their eighth place finish last season.

Pym’s wages were a stumbling block for the Stags last summer.

Posh want to sign one new goalkeeper in the summer to battle with Academy graduate Will Blackmore for a first-team place.

Posh used three on-loan goalkeepers last season, Lucas Bergstrom (from Chelsea), Harvey Cartwright (Hull) and Will Norris (Burnley), while Blackmore (21) started four matches, three of them in League One.

"We want to see Will Blackmore get a fair crack at it next season,” MacAnthony added.

“The coaching staff like him. He’s agile and athletic and his distribution is second to none.