Mansfield Town owners Carolyn and John Radford have received praise from Peterborough United's chairman.

The Peterborough United chairman dished out the congratulations to Stags on a ‘deserved promotion’ and praised the Radfords for sticking at it.

“I want to congratulate Mansfield and the Radfords,” he said on the latest edition of his Hard Truth podcast.

“I know about the personal heartbreak they had in the play-offfs at Wembley and missing out last season.

“Football can be such a cruel game, it can hurt you. I have always said good owners are hard to find and it's lovely to see owners like them.

“For the Radfords to do what they have done deserves massive congratulations, they have had so many near misses.

“They are fully deserving of promotion.”

And MacAthony believes it’s an even bigger achievement in a league now full of big spending clubs.

“For them to win promotion in a season with the size of the clubs and the finances they have in League Two is a great achievement,” he added.

“People say the owners are rich, but I know what they pay and it's not as much as Wrexham and Stockport.

“A couple of games ago I was panicking for them because they slipped down and MK Dons were in there.

“Well done to Nigel, Carolyn and John, I'm delighted for them.”