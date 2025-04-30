Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson slams performance in defeat at Mansfield Town as unacceptable
He also said they would not be in training for an extra week next week as punishment.
Goals by George Maris and Keanu Baccus in the first seven minutes put Stags in charge and Will Evans headed a third as Stags went in 3-0 up at the break against Posh for a second time this season.
Posh pulled one back before Evans netted a superb fourth, Peterborough grabbing a late second.
“We started the game so badly and were quickly 2-0 down and gave ourselves a mountain to climb,” said Ferguson.
“It was four poor goals we gave away and it was always going to be difficult that.
“At half-time we told them to go out and get the next goal and see what happens. They did that but then we conceded another one.
“But these players are what we've got and will form a big part of the squad next year and it's difficult. I have to try to find a way to get more out of them.”
He added: “Some of the stuff I have seen tonight I have seen far too much this season.
“Sometimes it's about running and desire and Mansfield did that a lot more than us tonight.
“We got away with it a bit tonight with them only scoring four though we could have scored a lot more than two.
“Overall it was not good enough and it wasn't a performance I can accept and I won't accept it.
“Players are going to have a long summer. The bottom line is they are all going to be in next week. Put in performances like that and they are going to suffer.”
