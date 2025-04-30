Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson slams performance in defeat at Mansfield Town as unacceptable

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 30th Apr 2025, 22:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson said Mansfield Town had played with more desire than his team tonight and said his side's 4-2 defeat was unacceptable.

He also said they would not be in training for an extra week next week as punishment.

Goals by George Maris and Keanu Baccus in the first seven minutes put Stags in charge and Will Evans headed a third as Stags went in 3-0 up at the break against Posh for a second time this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh pulled one back before Evans netted a superb fourth, Peterborough grabbing a late second.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Peterborough Utd FC at the One Call Stadium, 30 April 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaAction during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Peterborough Utd FC at the One Call Stadium, 30 April 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Peterborough Utd FC at the One Call Stadium, 30 April 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We started the game so badly and were quickly 2-0 down and gave ourselves a mountain to climb,” said Ferguson.

“It was four poor goals we gave away and it was always going to be difficult that.

“At half-time we told them to go out and get the next goal and see what happens. They did that but then we conceded another one.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But these players are what we've got and will form a big part of the squad next year and it's difficult. I have to try to find a way to get more out of them.”

He added: “Some of the stuff I have seen tonight I have seen far too much this season.

“Sometimes it's about running and desire and Mansfield did that a lot more than us tonight.

“We got away with it a bit tonight with them only scoring four though we could have scored a lot more than two.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Overall it was not good enough and it wasn't a performance I can accept and I won't accept it.

“Players are going to have a long summer. The bottom line is they are all going to be in next week. Put in performances like that and they are going to suffer.”

Related topics:Darren FergusonPeterborough UnitedWill EvansPeterborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice