Perfectly-timed George Maris goal was the deciding blow for Mansfield Town in win over Grimsby Town

Mansfield Town midfielder George Maris knows his goal in first half stoppage time was the decisive moment in today's 2-0 home win over Grimsby Town.

George Maris in action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Grimsby Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 26 Dec 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Grimsby had some big first half moments and only trailed 1-0 to a deflected Davis Keillor-Dunn just before the break when Maris buried his low 25 yard finish from which Grimsby never recovered

“For my goal I just found space on the edge. I should have scored my chance before that so I took out my frustration on that shot and luckily it found the corner,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a massive moment in the game as they had hit the bar and had chances just before that.

“The referee blew for half-time and it shot them in the foot. They had a mountain to climb second half while we were able to play our football and looked confident.”

It was a third straight win for Stags and Maris said: “It was brilliant from minute one. They struggled with our press and we created a lot of chances.

“Overall we should have come out with more than a 2-0 win but three points is all that matters and we move on to Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They had the early chances. But once we got hold of the press and realised we could go after them, we grew in confidence. Once we scored we never looked back from there.

“There was only us going to win it in that second half.

“We expected a response from them but we kept the ball well and we had all the chances. On another day we could have won four or five.

“The third goal would have been a killer. They had hope at 2-0.

“I am enjoying playing further up. I can get on the ball and play people in while chipping in with a few goals myself. I am enjoying my football at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad