Perfectly-timed George Maris goal was the deciding blow for Mansfield Town in win over Grimsby Town
Grimsby had some big first half moments and only trailed 1-0 to a deflected Davis Keillor-Dunn just before the break when Maris buried his low 25 yard finish from which Grimsby never recovered
“For my goal I just found space on the edge. I should have scored my chance before that so I took out my frustration on that shot and luckily it found the corner,” he said.
“It was a massive moment in the game as they had hit the bar and had chances just before that.
“The referee blew for half-time and it shot them in the foot. They had a mountain to climb second half while we were able to play our football and looked confident.”
It was a third straight win for Stags and Maris said: “It was brilliant from minute one. They struggled with our press and we created a lot of chances.
“Overall we should have come out with more than a 2-0 win but three points is all that matters and we move on to Doncaster.
“They had the early chances. But once we got hold of the press and realised we could go after them, we grew in confidence. Once we scored we never looked back from there.
“There was only us going to win it in that second half.
“We expected a response from them but we kept the ball well and we had all the chances. On another day we could have won four or five.
“The third goal would have been a killer. They had hope at 2-0.
“I am enjoying playing further up. I can get on the ball and play people in while chipping in with a few goals myself. I am enjoying my football at the moment.”
Stags complete the festive programme with the visit of Doncaster Rovers on Friday and a trip to leaders Stockport County om Saturday and Maris said: “The way we are playing at the minute we don't fear anyone.”