Perfect preparation for MK Dons as Mansfield Town train at England’s HQ

Mansfield Town have prepared in the best way possible for the big MK Dons showdown on Saturday by training at England’s national headquarters at St George’s Park, Burton.

Boss David Flitcroft wanted to inspire his squad for the big game in which they need just a point to go up and also acclimatise them to huge pitches the size of the one they will be performing on this Saturday.

A quick conversation with chairman John Radford and CEO Carolyn Radford after the 2-1 home defeat to Stevenage last weekend saw Flitcroft given the green light to use St George’s.

“The biggest factor in training here was the pitch size,” said Flitcroft.

“MK Dons have a big pitch and I wanted to players to get used to that this week and understand it.

“It is a phenomenal pitch and a phenomenal stadium.

“We’ve come here to acclimatise to that, get the coaching work in and get the geography right on the pitch.

“Also, coming to St George’s is inspirational and motivational. I have come here a lot on courses, working with certain professionals and watching England teams prepare for big games and it’s always inspired me.”

He added: “It’s a place I’ve brought my kids to and shown them.

“As England get more successful it will become a place for work and preparation and the hub for England teams to achieve World Cup glory.

“It certainly inspired the players on Tuesday and the biggest problem was getting them off the pitch. We have been well looked after.

“I felt this was the best preparation. I spoke to the chairman and Carolyn about it after the weekend and again I have had that support to prepare the team in the best possible way.”