Perfect day as Mansfield Town avoid potential banana skin in win at Sutton United says boss Nigel Clough

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said today's first ever victory over Sutton United – a 2-0 away win at the struggling London side – had been a perfect day and they had overcome a potential banana skin.

Stags boss Nigel Clough. Photo Jeanette & Adam HOLLOWAY @ The Bigger Picture.media

Bottom side Sutton had lost 8-0 at Stockport County last time out and sacked their boss in midweek.

But goals from Stephen Quinn and Lucas Akins saw them comfortably home in difficult conditions and Clough said: “It was a perfect day.

“Our attitude needed to be spot on from the first minute to the last – and it was all over the pitch.

“That was typified today by Ollie Clarke, whose challenging and everything was what you need.

“It was a big potential banana skin as they lost 8-0 last week, lost the manager and are bottom of the league.

“But that doesn't matter on a day like today. It evened it up and it was about us and how we dealt with it.

“The pitch was bobbly and it was a windy day with difficult conditions. No one would have played perfect football today, no matter how good you are.

“But I thought we played enough. We played some good stuff and scored two very good goals again.

“We got the three points and that is all that mattered today.

“I thought we controlled the game for long periods, but they are difficult to break down.

“We then gave away a daft free kick just before half-time to give them their one chance, but Christy Pym made a magnificent save.

“We were then able to build on that and get the result.”

Quinn had made the breakthrough with a far post header from a tight angle on 25 minutes and Clough said: “You don't realise how good a finish that was.

“The cross was deflected and he has had to readjust. He is almost on the touchline as well. So to direct it into the goal was a brilliant finish.

“Lucas' goal was then a great strike on his left foot.

“I thought we had a few situations to put the game to bed before that and, at 1-0, you are always worried until that second one goes in.”

The win made it back to back away victories after last weekend's win at Crawley Town and Clough said: “We said before Crawley last week it was a big five games with 15 points at stake and we already have the first six in the bag.

“It has got us back to that average of two points a game as well, which is what we are looking to maintain.

“We are now looking forward to what should be two sold-out games at the One Call this week.”

Louis Reed was back on the bench after suspension, but Lewis Brunt was used as the midfield anchor man and Clough explained: “Louis had Covid at the start of this week so was nowhere near fit enough. So it was good to get him 20 minutes or so in the end.”

