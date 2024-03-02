Perfect away day says Mansfield Town matchwinner George Maris after victory at Newport County

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mansfield were not at their free-scoring best, squandering chances to make the result more comfortable, though never looked like allowing the Welsh club to spoil a superb clean sheet.

Maris struck five minutes after the break and said: “It's what we wanted – a perfect away day for us.

“It might not have been the best football we've played in a while, but it's the same three points you get for playing well, so we'll take it and move on to Tuesday night.

George Maris turns home the winner during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Newport County AFC at Rodney Parade 02 March 2024.Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“First half we were not at our best and we got a bit of a rollocking in the dressing room just to give us a bit of a boost for the second half.

“I thought we came back out and were the better team, got the goal and could have had more.

“And the defensive lads were brilliant to hold it out and come away with a clean sheet which we have not had in recent weeks.”

Maris was delighted Stags are top with only 12 games to go and he said: “I think we deserve to be top and should have been there in previous months.

“We are in our rightful position and now it's just a case of taking it on, kicking on with 12 games left, get as many points as we can and see what we can do.

“The gaffer is rotating the squad so we have fresh legs. We have lots of options.”

Maris praised the travelling supporters for their part in the result, saying: “The fans travelled in their numbers like they always do and have got us over the line. They have sung their songs and driven us over the line.

“When you face that way you just want to go and get a goal in front of them to make it worthwhile for them, and luckily we did.”

A great ball in from the left by marauding full back Baily Cargill set up Maris for his ninth goal of the season.

“I thought Cargill did unbelievably well,” he said. “ He dinked it and I am always there for the cut-back. That's where I like to be and he's rapped it in and I got a good contact on it and it's snuck in at the near post.

“I have been wanting to score more goals like this for a few seasons but I have been played deeper in previous years.