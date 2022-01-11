Swindon Town manager Ben Garner.

“We didn't work hard enough or compete enough first half and that is ultimately what cost us the game,” he said.

“But I have seen both decisions back – we have had a stonewall penalty not given. Hunty (Rob Hunt0 gets a touch in the box and he gets taken out. It's a penalty.

“I couldn't tell on theirs whether AK (Akin Odimayo) got a touch on the ball or not. But he didn't need to make to make the tackle as (Rhys) Oates was going away from goal.

“Once you make the challenge you give the referee the opportunity to make the decision.

“He's given the one at the other end but not ours and that's the story of our season with officials really.”

Garner continued: “I didn't think we competed well enough in the first half and I was disappointed with the goals we conceded.

“It was a much improved second half. We were much the better side second half and had enough chances to take at least a point if not all three.

“At least we can take some pride from that and it gives us some momentum going into Saturday.

“To come away from that second half performance was disappointing, but you can't give yourself that mountain to climb – conceding three goals we left ourselves with too much to do.

“It was a difficult pitch and tough to pass the ball on there.

“First half we let them build momentum with things and that caused is problems.