Paul Rockley pleased with progress being made at Eastwood CFC after narrow loss

Tyrell Shannon-Lewis was on target in the defeat at Leicester Nirvana last weekend.

Last weekend saw the Red Badgers come from two goals down to get level at Leicester Nirvana before a late goal saw them fall to a 3-2 defeat.

That game saw some new faces added to the squad, including striker Nathan Kelly who scored one of the goals.

And Rockley said his side were unlucky not to get more from the game.

He said: “We were undone by a couple of set pieces which is frustrating but something we’ll be able to work on plenty in training.

"We also lost young Harrison Eastwood with a fractured ankle after a tackle which is a shame because he’s been tremendous since coming into the team.

"I thought it was a challenge that was deserving of a red card and my angle was similar to the referee’s, so I’m surprised he didn’t interpret it the same way.

"Overall, in open play we were much more solid defensively and showed much greater stability and it’s about us turning these situations where we’re drawing games into wins rather than defeats.”

Rockley says the Eastwood squad is looking better as the weeks go by and that he and Shayler will continue to look out for reinforcements as required.

He said: “We’ve got a good front pairing in Nathan Kelly and Tyrell Shannon-Lewis which gives us a good base to build the team around, and we’ll always be on the lookout for players that can improve us.

"That said, we don’t want to have a situation where we’re bringing in new players constantly because obviously that upsets the rhythm and won’t give us a settled squad.

"We’re slowly getting there in terms of style of play and that will help us find the right players.”

Eastwood now prepare for a local derby next Tuesday (28th) as Heanor Town pay a visit in the United Counties League Division One.

Heanor are two points ahead of Eastwood having played a game more and Rockley hopes it will be a good occasion.