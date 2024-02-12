Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manager Wayne Savage said: “It was always going to be about patience today.

“Once we got the first goal the result wasn’t in doubt.

“I was pleased with how we played today, we were much better than the last game, our body language and effort was first class.”

UCL chairman Alan Poulain (centre) presents the Premier Division North Team of the Month award to coach Chris Timons (left) and club captain Jobe Shaw. Photo by Dave Porter.

The ground had recovered from the snow and rain thanks in no small part to the efforts of Sherwood’s unheralded groundsman Chris Wilcock, who works wonders at the facility.

Ahead of the game, United Counties League chairman Alan Poulain and president John Walker presented club captain Jobe Shaw and coach Chris Timons with the January Club of the Month award.

But the league representatives had to wait until the second half for the Wood to find the net.

Despite Sherwood dominating the game, the first half ended goalless, a series of close calls and some wayward final passes seeing the visitors reach half-time all square.

The second half continued in much the same vein, but Sherwood finally found their shooting boots.

Top ccorer Craig Westcarr opened the scoring after 50 minutes quickly followed by Shaw doubling the lead. Both goals followed corner kicks.

The third goal came after 65 minutes, a close-range finish giving Harry Bircumshaw’s his first goal for the club, before Aaron Korpal marked a lively second appearance of the season with the fourth goal to complete the scoring after 78 minutes.

Shedrwood are next due to play at home tonight (Wednesday 14th) against Ashby Ivanhoe before a trip to Deeping Rangers this coming Saturday.

Premier North neighbours AFC Mansfield saw their game at high-flying Skegness Town postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and will hope to resume action this Saturday at home to play-off chasing Melton Town.

On Saturday in Division One Rainworth MW were on the wrong end of a 4-2 scoreline at home to Dunkirk.