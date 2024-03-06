It was a chance missed to further extend their lead on fourth-placed Crewe.
Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway snapped these faces in the crowd. Take a look and see who you know.
Get full reaction to the game here.
1. Stags 1 MK Dons 2
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the defeat to MK Dons. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
2. Stags 1 MK Dons 2
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the defeat to MK Dons. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
3. Stags 1 MK Dons 2
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the defeat to MK Dons. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
4. Stags 1 MK Dons 2
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the defeat to MK Dons. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway