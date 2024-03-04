News you can trust since 1952
Our top pictures of Mansfield Town fans enjoying another impressive win at Newport County

Stags stretched their lead at the top of the table with a fine win at Newport County.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Mar 2024, 12:01 GMT

George Maris hit the only goal of the game as Stags took another small step towards League One football.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of just some of the travelling fans.

Have a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

You can get plenty more Stags news, here.

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the day at Newport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the day at Newport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the day at Newport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the day at Newport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

