George Maris hit the only goal of the game as Stags took another small step towards League One football.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pictures of just some of the travelling fans.

Have a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

You can get plenty more Stags news, here.

1 . Newport 0 Stags 1 Mansfield Town fans enjoy the day at Newport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Newport 0 Stags 1 Mansfield Town fans enjoy the day at Newport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Newport 0 Stags 1 Mansfield Town fans enjoy the day at Newport County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales