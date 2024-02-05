News you can trust since 1952
Our top pictures of Mansfield Town fans at the derby day win over Notts County

Stags returned to winning ways with a derby day win over Notts County.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:01 GMT

The 1-0 win completed a league double over County to give Stags’ promotion hopes a timely boost.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway were on hand to snap just some of the fans in the crowd.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you know.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the victory over Notts County.

1. Stags 1 Notts 0

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the victory over Notts County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the victory over Notts County.

2. Stags 1 Notts 0

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the victory over Notts County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the victory over Notts County.

3. Stags 1 Notts 0

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the victory over Notts County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the victory over Notts County.

4. Stags 1 Notts 0

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the victory over Notts County. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

