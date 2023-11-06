News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham.
Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham.

Our top pictures of Mansfield Town fans ahead of the defeat to Wrexham

It was more cup disappointment for Stags fans on Saturday night.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:01 GMT

League Cup defeat was followed by an FA Cup exit at the hands of Wrexham.

Take a look at these pictures from the stands and see if you or your friends are included.

Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham.

1. Stags 1 Wrexham 2

Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham.

2. Stags 1 Wrexham 2

Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham.

3. Stags 1 Wrexham 2

Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham. Photo: Chris Holloway:Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham.

4. Stags 1 Wrexham 2

Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

