Our top pics of Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Colchester United

Stags fans watched their side held by a battling Colchester side at the weekend.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Mar 2024, 12:01 GMT

But, with results elsewhere, Stags were still able to increase their cushion on the play-off places.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pics of just some of the fans in the crowd. Take a look and see who you know.

1. Stags 1 Colchester 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Colchester United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Stags 1 Colchester 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Colchester United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Stags 1 Colchester 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Colchester United. Photo: :Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Stags 1 Colchester 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Colchester United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

