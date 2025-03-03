Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display.Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display.
Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display.

Our pictures of the Mansfield Town fans who packed out the Burton Albion away end

Mansfield Town fans were in great voice as they watched the 1-1 draw with Burton Albion.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 12:01 BST

Ryan Sweeney’s own goal in front of the Stags fans gave Mansfield a valuable point.

But the wait for a win went on after Lucas Akins failed from the penalty spot in the final moments.

Here are just some of the Stags fans who saw the drama unfold.

