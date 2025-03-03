Ryan Sweeney’s own goal in front of the Stags fans gave Mansfield a valuable point.
But the wait for a win went on after Lucas Akins failed from the penalty spot in the final moments.
Here are just some of the Stags fans who saw the drama unfold.
Get the latest Stags news, here.
1. Burton 1 Stags 1
Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
2. Burton 1 Stags 1
Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
3. Burton 1 Stags 1
Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
4. Burton 1 Stags 1
Mansfield Town fought back for a valuable point at Burton Albion after a dominant display. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.