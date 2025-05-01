Mansfield Town turned on the style to make light work of Peterborough United.Mansfield Town turned on the style to make light work of Peterborough United.
Mansfield Town turned on the style to make light work of Peterborough United.

Our pics of the Mansfield Town fans who watched the thumping win over Peterborough United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 1st May 2025, 13:54 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 13:55 BST
It’s been tough times for Stags fans in recent weeks.

But last night they watched their side dish up a treat with a performance to thank the fans for their brilliant support this season.

Stags brushed aside hapless Peterborough United to seal a 4-2 win and send the fans home happy.

Here are some of the fans who were through, with these pictures taken by Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

Get more Stags news over on our website.

Mansfield Town turned on the style to make light work of Peterborough United.

1. Stags 4 Peterborough 2

Mansfield Town turned on the style to make light work of Peterborough United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town turned on the style to make light work of Peterborough United.

2. Stags 4 Peterborough 2

Mansfield Town turned on the style to make light work of Peterborough United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town turned on the style to make light work of Peterborough United.

3. Stags 4 Peterborough 2

Mansfield Town turned on the style to make light work of Peterborough United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town turned on the style to make light work of Peterborough United.

4. Stags 4 Peterborough 2

Mansfield Town turned on the style to make light work of Peterborough United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:StagsPeterborough United
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice