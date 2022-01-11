Nigel Clough manager of Mansfield Town.

Clough was concerned how his tired players would be react after Saturday's heartbreaking late 3-2 defeat by Championship Middlesbrough.

But he needn't have worried as they turned in yet another sensational display for a sixth home league win a row, a fifth league win in a row and eighth in nine league outings.

“I thought that was our most important win of the season on the back of the FA Cup disappointment,” he beamed.

“It would have been easy to have a bit of a hangover tonight after losing in the 95th minute.

“But I thought we were outstanding tonight from start to finish – the effort on the back of Saturday was remarkable tonight.

“The quality of the game generally I thought was better than League Two from both teams.

“We didn't want to let them get in their stride and for the majority of the game our work rate stopped them doing that.

“We got the early goal again and George Maris had a great chance to double it. That was good a chance as we had and should have been scored.”

Rhys Oates somehow won a penalty for the second goal when bursting from the edge of his own box from a Swindon corner into the other box.

“He excites everyone when he gets going like that. - to go from the edge of your own box to deep in their box and win a penalty at the pace he runs at,” said Clough.

“We always felt we needed a third goal and it was a wonderful goal from Jordan Bowery.

“I think our last three home games have been as good a three games as you can get in succession.