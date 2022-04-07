Over 6,000 home fans helped cheer them to a 1-0 victory over rivals Northampton Town last weekend and with another huge away following – up to 2,000 - expected at bottom club Scunthorpe United on Saturday, Bishop smiled: “Our fan base is incredible and it does feel like they could pull us through anything.

“If we're 1-0 down we look to our fans and they will just get us through.

“Against Scunthorpe we've been allocated 500 more which shows how incredible our fans are. It does mean the world to us as a group.”

Mansfield Town goalkeeper Nathan Bishop jumps high to catch the ball at Forest Green on Tuesday.

He added: “Going to Scunthorpe at the weekend will be a completely different challenge.

“Anyone can beat anyone in League Two, so you have to be on your A game all the time.

“I don't think about the league, it's just literally one game and one opponent at a time.

“You have to deal with it like that as the league is just crazy and anyone can beat anyone – it's so tight. We will tick it off one game at a time.”

Bishop paid tribute to the players in front of him, saying: “The defence have been huge. I look at every single one of them and I am grateful for all they do.

“I've got Elliott (Hewitt) at right back who can run all day for the team.

“I have two centre halves who have a bond like no other. They really do look after each other and are both brilliant.

“Then I've got Macca (Stephen McLaughlin) on the other side who is an experienced head, goes forward, comes back, does everything for us.

“It is the biggest relief as a keeper knowing you've got a back four like that.”

The young Manchester United loanee has enjoyed his season with Stags and has no idea where his future lies as yet.