Our experience can see us home to promotion believes Mansfield Town keeper Christy Pym

And in the meantime the experienced stopper is also taking his first step on a future coaching career with the launch of the Christy Pym Goalkeeping Academy next month.

Pym won promotion to the Championship with Peterborough United and belives the current Stags dressing room is even better equipped.

“There are a lot of lads in the team with promotions under their belt who've been there and done that,” he said.

Mansfield Town's Christy Pym - launching new goalkeeping academy.

“That will stand us in good stead for those edgy games towards the end of the season, keeping a calm mentality and keeping the performances coming.

“It was a bit edgy towards the end of the promotion season at Peterborough and we nearly threw it away.

“It's about staying calm and treating every game as just a game of football, not allowing any outside noise in.

“Outside the fans are getting excited, but you have to keep your focus and your mind set on doing your job.”

He added: “I'm very confident we can do it.

“I think I am playing with one of the best back lines I have played with, technically, tactically, physically and the mental side of it as well with the experience there.

“I think this squad has more experience of gaining promotions than my previous one. Hopefully we can help the youngsters in the final stages of the season.”

On his new coaching venture, he said: “It will start in April and it is exciting.

“I have always wanted to get into coaching and I want to give a bit back to the community.

“The young fans here have been brilliant, very enthusiastic, and I want to try to give my experience back to them and help them going forward.

“It would be a thrill to coach a kid and see it come off and see them improve.

“Coaching is something I have always enjoyed and thought about it in the long term after I finish.

“It's been great to see a mascot come out here every week in a goalkeeper's jersey.

“I definitely want to go into coaching after I finish, and maybe management. It would all depend on circumstances.”

Asked for a vital tip for a young keeper, he said: “Be brave. Don't be afraid to make a mistake as you will then end up making more.”

The Christy Pym Goalkeeping Academy begins on 4th April at the RH Academy every Thursday night from 5-6pm for boys and girls aged six to 16.