It leaves Stags 11 points clear of the relegation zone with eight games to go and looking good for another crack at League One next season.

Boss Nigel Clough the win Bristol Rovers as one of their best of the season.

“It was an absolutely magnificent result,” said Clough. “It was an iffy performance in some ways, but that doesn't really matter at this stage of the season.

“We hadn't won for 10 weeks then we get two on the spin, which was absolutely vital.”

Australian international Keanu Baccus believes fans saw the real Stags in the second half.

“We made a great start but after that it was a bit tough and the game was a bit of a rollercoaster in the first half.

“We came out way more sure of ourselves in the second half and played more like the team we are.”

Here are just some of the fans who watched Stags claim victory, taken through the lens of Chris and Jeanette Holloway. Take a look here and see who you know.

