It was a first point for Stags in the group but Newcastle won a penalty shootout 5-3, with one game left away at Huddersfield Town next month that they will need to win to have any chance of making the knockout stages.
Here are some of the fans who watched the game last night. Take a look and see who you know.
Get more Stags news, here.
1. Stags 2 Newcastle 2 (3-5 pens)
Mansfield Town's Vertu Trophy hopes took a dent after losing to Newcastle on penalties. Photo: Stags 2 Newcastle 2 (3-5 pensChris and Jeanette Holloway
2. Stags 2 Newcastle 2 (3-5 pens)
Mansfield Town's Vertu Trophy hopes took a dent after losing to Newcastle on penalties. Photo: Stags 2 Newcastle 2 (3-5 pensChris and Jeanette Holloway
3. Stags 2 Newcastle 2 (3-5 pens)
Mansfield Town's Vertu Trophy hopes took a dent after losing to Newcastle on penalties. Photo: Stags 2 Newcastle 2 (3-5 pensChris and Jeanette Holloway
4. Stags 2 Newcastle 2 (3-5 pens)
Mansfield Town's Vertu Trophy hopes took a dent after losing to Newcastle on penalties. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway