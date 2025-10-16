Mansfield Town's Vertu Trophy hopes took a dent after losing to Newcastle on penalties.placeholder image
Mansfield Town's Vertu Trophy hopes took a dent after losing to Newcastle on penalties.

Our best pictures of the Mansfield Town fans who saw defeat against Newcastle United U21s

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Oct 2025, 13:41 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 13:45 BST
Mansfield Town's hopes of staying in the Vertu EFL Trophy hang by a thread after a 2-2 home draw with Newcastle United's U21s.

It was a first point for Stags in the group but Newcastle won a penalty shootout 5-3, with one game left away at Huddersfield Town next month that they will need to win to have any chance of making the knockout stages.

Here are some of the fans who watched the game last night. Take a look and see who you know.

Get more Stags news, here.

Mansfield Town's Vertu Trophy hopes took a dent after losing to Newcastle on penalties.

1. Stags 2 Newcastle 2 (3-5 pens)

Mansfield Town's Vertu Trophy hopes took a dent after losing to Newcastle on penalties. Photo: Stags 2 Newcastle 2 (3-5 pensChris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town's Vertu Trophy hopes took a dent after losing to Newcastle on penalties.

2. Stags 2 Newcastle 2 (3-5 pens)

Mansfield Town's Vertu Trophy hopes took a dent after losing to Newcastle on penalties. Photo: Stags 2 Newcastle 2 (3-5 pensChris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town's Vertu Trophy hopes took a dent after losing to Newcastle on penalties.

3. Stags 2 Newcastle 2 (3-5 pens)

Mansfield Town's Vertu Trophy hopes took a dent after losing to Newcastle on penalties. Photo: Stags 2 Newcastle 2 (3-5 pensChris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town's Vertu Trophy hopes took a dent after losing to Newcastle on penalties.

4. Stags 2 Newcastle 2 (3-5 pens)

Mansfield Town's Vertu Trophy hopes took a dent after losing to Newcastle on penalties. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Newcastle UnitedStagsHuddersfield Town
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice