Despite a great performance, Stags looked set to equal their worst ever winless run in league football of 14 games as the final whistle neared.

But Oshilaja was on hand at the death to provide a fantastic finish to a well-contested game for Mansfield's first win since 4th January, which also completed a double over the Tykes.

“I think that has been coming for a few weeks and the overriding feeling is relief as well as the injustice of the last seven or eight weeks, when some of the losses should have been draws and some of the draws should have been wins,” said boss Nigel Clough.

“The stadium totally erupted and I thought the roof was going to come off. Everyone had been desperate for it and the patience the supporters have shown us has been incredible.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway were on hand to capture some of those who enjoyed the win.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the win over Barnsley.

