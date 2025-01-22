Derby County slipped to a fight defeat in a row against promotion-chasing Sunderland.Derby County slipped to a fight defeat in a row against promotion-chasing Sunderland.
Derby County slipped to a fight defeat in a row against promotion-chasing Sunderland.

Our best pictures of the Derby County fans who saw last night's defeat against Sunderland

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 09:57 BST
Derby slipped to a fifth straight league defeat after defeat to promotion-chasing Sunderland last night.

Eliezer Mayenda hit the only goal of the game to keep the Black Cats in the hunt and leave the Rams just a point above the drop zone.

Here are just some of the fans who saw the action. Take a look and see who you can spot.

Derby County slipped to a fight defeat in a row against promotion-chasing Sunderland.

1. Derby 0 Sunderland 1

Derby County slipped to a fight defeat in a row against promotion-chasing Sunderland. Photo: Andrew Roe

Photo Sales
Derby County slipped to a fight defeat in a row against promotion-chasing Sunderland.

2. Derby 0 Sunderland 1

Derby County slipped to a fight defeat in a row against promotion-chasing Sunderland. Photo: Andrew Roe

Photo Sales
Derby County slipped to a fight defeat in a row against promotion-chasing Sunderland.

3. Derby 0 Sunderland 1

Derby County slipped to a fight defeat in a row against promotion-chasing Sunderland. Photo: Andrew Roe

Photo Sales
Derby County slipped to a fight defeat in a row against promotion-chasing Sunderland.

4. Derby 0 Sunderland 1

Derby County slipped to a fight defeat in a row against promotion-chasing Sunderland. Photo: Andrew Roe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Derby CountySunderland
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice