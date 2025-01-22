Our best pictures of the Derby County fans who saw last night's defeat against Sunderland

Eliezer Mayenda hit the only goal of the game to keep the Black Cats in the hunt and leave the Rams just a point above the drop zone.
Here are just some of the fans who saw the action. Take a look and see who you can spot.
1 / 5
Eliezer Mayenda hit the only goal of the game to keep the Black Cats in the hunt and leave the Rams just a point above the drop zone.
Here are just some of the fans who saw the action. Take a look and see who you can spot.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.