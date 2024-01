Mansfield Town picked up a useful point at Morecambe at the weekend.

It sets them up nicely for back-to-back home games against Forest Green Rovers and Sutton United, weatqher permitting of course.

The draw was watched by a hardy band of travelling fans.

Here are just some of those fans in pictures taken by Chris and Jeanette Holloway.

1 . Morecambe 1 Stags 1 Mansfield Town fans at the 1-1 draw with Morecambe. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

