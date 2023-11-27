Our best pictures of Mansfield Town fans seeing their side's first away defeat of the season at Swindon Town
It was an unfamiliar feeling for Stags fans on the road this season after they left tasting defeat.
Stags were beaten 2-1 at Swindon Town after conceding in stoppage-time to end a 17 game unbeaten run in the league.
Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these pics of just some of the fans in the away end.
Take a look at their gallery and see if you know anyone.
Get all your latest Stags news, here.
1 / 4