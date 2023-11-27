It was an unfamiliar feeling for Stags fans on the road this season after they left tasting defeat.

Stags were beaten 2-1 at Swindon Town after conceding in stoppage-time to end a 17 game unbeaten run in the league.

Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these pics of just some of the fans in the away end.

Take a look at their gallery and see if you know anyone.

1 . Mansfield Town fans at the defeat to Swindon Town. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

