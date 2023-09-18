News you can trust since 1952
Our best pictures of Mansfield Town fans at Colchester United

Mansfield Town fans went home happy after watching their side rescue a point at Colchester.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 18th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST

It wasn’t a vintage display, but it leaves Stags unbeaten this season.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway were on hand to get these pics of the fans.

Take a look and tag in your mates.

1. Colchester 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the game with Colchester United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Colchester 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the game with Colchester United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Colchester 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the game with Colchester United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Colchester 1 Stags 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the game with Colchester United. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

