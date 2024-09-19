Just over 1,500 fans saw Mansfield bow out of the competition following defeat to the League Two promotion-chasers.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway were on hand as ever to capture some of the fans who were there.

You can get more galleries – and the latest Stags news – here.

1 . Stags 0 Bradford 3 It was a night to forget for Stags in the BSM in midweek. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Stags 0 Bradford 3 It was a night to forget for Stags in the BSM in midweek. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Stags 0 Bradford 3 It was a night to forget for Stags in the BSM in midweek. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales