Just over 1,500 fans saw Mansfield bow out of the competition following defeat to the League Two promotion-chasers.
Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway were on hand as ever to capture some of the fans who were there.
1 / 4
Just over 1,500 fans saw Mansfield bow out of the competition following defeat to the League Two promotion-chasers.
Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway were on hand as ever to capture some of the fans who were there.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.