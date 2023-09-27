Our best Mansfield Town fans pictures as dream Carabao Cup run goes on

The dream is still alive for Stags after their dramatic win over Peterborough in the EFL Cup.
Stags won 3-1 in a penalty shoot-out following a 2-2 draw in normal time, courtesy of Lucas Akins’ stoppage-time leveller.
Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these pictures of the home fans enjoying the night. Take a look and tag in anyone you know.
You can get all the latest reaction to this – and the weekend fixture at Gillingham – here.
1. Mansfield Town 2 Peterborough 2 (3-1 pens)
Mansfield Town fans enjoy watching their side progress in the EFL Cup. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
2. Mansfield Town 2 Peterborough 2 (3-1 pens)
Mansfield Town fans enjoy watching their side progress in the EFL Cup. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
3. Mansfield Town 2 Peterborough 2 (3-1 pens)
Mansfield Town fans enjoy watching their side progress in the EFL Cup. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
4. during the Carabao Cup 3rd round match against Peterborough United FC at the One Call Stadium, 26 Sept 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:Mansfield Town 2 Peterborough 2 (3-1 pens)
during the Carabao Cup 3rd round match against Peterborough United FC at the One Call Stadium, 26 Sept 2023 Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:Mansfield Town fans enjoy watching their side progress in the EFL Cup. Photo: Chris Holloway:Chris and Jeanette Holloway