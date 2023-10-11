News you can trust since 1952
Our best fans pictures from Mansfield Town's EFL Trophy win over Doncaster Rovers

Mansfield Town fans witnessed an entertaining 3-2 win for their side over Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Trophy.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:05 BST

Callum Johnson’s late goal sealed the victory to keep Stags’ momentum going.

Photographer Chris and Jeanette Holloway took these pics of the fans who were at the game. Take a look and see who you know.

Get reaction to the win and full coverage of Notts County v Stags, here.

1. Stags 3 Doncaster 2

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the EFL Trophy win over Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway --

2. Mansfield fans at the EFL Trophy match against Doncaster Rovers FC at the One Call Stadium Photo credit - Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:Stags 3 Doncaster 2

Mansfield fans at the EFL Trophy match against Doncaster Rovers FC at the One Call Stadium Photo credit - Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media:Mansfield Town fans enjoy the EFL Trophy win over Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris Holloway:Chris and Jeanette Holloway --

3. Stags 3 Doncaster 2

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the EFL Trophy win over Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Stags 3 Doncaster 2

Mansfield Town fans enjoy the EFL Trophy win over Doncaster Rovers. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway --

