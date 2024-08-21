Mansfield Town fell to a 2-0 defeat in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at Rotherham.Mansfield Town fell to a 2-0 defeat in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at Rotherham.
Our best fans pictures from Mansfield Town's Bristol Street Motors Trophy defeat at Rotherham United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Aug 2024, 12:01 BST
Stags slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Rotherham United in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last night.

Early goals at the start of each half, both from experienced striker Jordan Hugill, did the damage as Steve Evans got one over his former club at The AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The hosts went down to ten men in the last 20 minutes as Alex MacDonald saw red, but the valiant Stags – who had made eight changes – failed to force their way back into the game despite the man advantage.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these pics of just some of the Stags fans who made the short trip north.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

1. Rotherham 2 Stags 0

Mansfield Town fell to a 2-0 defeat in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at Rotherham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Rotherham 2 Stags 0

Mansfield Town fell to a 2-0 defeat in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at Rotherham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Rotherham 2 Stags 0

Mansfield Town fell to a 2-0 defeat in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at Rotherham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Rotherham 2 Stags 0

Mansfield Town fell to a 2-0 defeat in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at Rotherham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

