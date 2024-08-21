Early goals at the start of each half, both from experienced striker Jordan Hugill, did the damage as Steve Evans got one over his former club at The AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The hosts went down to ten men in the last 20 minutes as Alex MacDonald saw red, but the valiant Stags – who had made eight changes – failed to force their way back into the game despite the man advantage.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured these pics of just some of the Stags fans who made the short trip north.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

1 . Rotherham 2 Stags 0 Mansfield Town fell to a 2-0 defeat in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at Rotherham. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

