Our best fans pictures as Mansfield Town return to winning ways against Rotherham United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 12:05 BST
Stags fans saw their side claim three important points as they ended their winless run at the weekend.

Deji Oshilaja’s fine first half finish was enough to give Mansfield a first win in eight games.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway snapped these pictures of some of the fans who were there. Take a look and see who you know.

Mansfield Town ended their recent winless run with victory over Rotherham.

1. Stags 1 Rotherham 0

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town ended their recent winless run with victory over Rotherham.

2. Stags 1 Rotherham 0

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town ended their recent winless run with victory over Rotherham.

3. Stags 1 Rotherham 0

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town ended their recent winless run with victory over Rotherham.

4. Stags 1 Rotherham 0

Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

