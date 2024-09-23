Lee Gregory levelled before Aaron Lewis struck late to give Stags three more very valuable points.
Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway were on hand to take pics of some of the fans who were there.
Take a look and see who you know.
1. Stags 2 Shrewsbury 1
Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
2. Stags 2 Shrewsbury 1
Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
3. Stags 2 Shrewsbury 1
Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
4. Stags 2 Shrewsbury 1
Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.