Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win.Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win.
Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win.

Our best fans pictures as Mansfield Town rack up another League One win with victory over Shrewsbury Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 12:05 BST
Stags bagged another brilliant result after coming from behind to beat Shrewsbury 2-1.

Lee Gregory levelled before Aaron Lewis struck late to give Stags three more very valuable points.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway were on hand to take pics of some of the fans who were there.

Take a look and see who you know.

Get plenty more Stags content over on our website.

Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win.

1. Stags 2 Shrewsbury 1

Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win.

2. Stags 2 Shrewsbury 1

Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win.

3. Stags 2 Shrewsbury 1

Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win.

4. Stags 2 Shrewsbury 1

Mansfield Town fans saw the side secure another excellent home win. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OneStags