Lee Gregory levelled in the second half after the visitors had taken an early lead.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured some of the fans in the sold-out crowd.

Take a look and see who you know.

For full match reaction see our website.

1 . Stags 1 Birmingham 1 Lee Gregory hit a second-half equaliser as Mansfield Town drew at home with Birmingham City. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Stags 1 Birmingham 1 Lee Gregory hit a second-half equaliser as Mansfield Town drew at home with Birmingham City. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Stags 1 Birmingham 1 Lee Gregory hit a second-half equaliser as Mansfield Town drew at home with Birmingham City. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales