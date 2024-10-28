Lee Gregory hit a second-half equaliser as Mansfield Town drew at home with Birmingham City.Lee Gregory hit a second-half equaliser as Mansfield Town drew at home with Birmingham City.
Our best fans pictures as Mansfield Town bag a draw at home to Birmingham City

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th Oct 2024, 12:01 BST
Stags battled back for an excellent 1-1 draw with leaders Birmingham City.

Lee Gregory levelled in the second half after the visitors had taken an early lead.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured some of the fans in the sold-out crowd.

Take a look and see who you know.

For full match reaction see our website.

1. Stags 1 Birmingham 1

Lee Gregory hit a second-half equaliser as Mansfield Town drew at home with Birmingham City. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2. Stags 1 Birmingham 1

Lee Gregory hit a second-half equaliser as Mansfield Town drew at home with Birmingham City. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3. Stags 1 Birmingham 1

Lee Gregory hit a second-half equaliser as Mansfield Town drew at home with Birmingham City. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

4. Stags 1 Birmingham 1

Lee Gregory hit a second-half equaliser as Mansfield Town drew at home with Birmingham City. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

