Will Evans gave Mansfield a half-time lead but Ollie Cooper's first goal for Wigan pegged Stags back.

Mansfield pushed hard for a winner but were unable to breach Wigan’s defence.

Boss Nigel Clough felt his side had done enough to get all three points.

“I think we deserved to win that over the course of the game,” said Clough.

“I thought we controlled it for about 75 minutes.

“But the key period was the 15 minutes after half-time when they came out and changed their approach to the game and we couldn't cope with it for 15 minutes.”

Wigan Athletic manager Ryan Lowe believes his side were denied what would have been a winner by a bad refereeing.

“We were done by a decision that was never a foul,” he said. “It was well-delivered, well-executed set play.”

Here are just some of the Stags fans who saw the game. Take a look and see who you know.

1 . Stags 1 Wigan 1 Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

2 . Stags 1 Wigan 1 Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

3 . Stags 1 Wigan 1 Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway