Mansfield Town fans ahead of the League Cup tie with Port Vale.
Mansfield Town fans ahead of the League Cup tie with Port Vale.

Our best fan pictures from Mansfield Town's Carabao Cup defeat to Port Vale

It was a night of disappointment for Stags after defeat in the Carabao Cup brought an end to their cup dreams.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:22 GMT

The 1-0 defeat also ended the club’s proud 20 game unbeaten run since the end of last season.

Photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway captured some of the fans in the stands in this gallery.

Have a look and see who you can recognise.

Get full reaction, and the latest Stags news, here.

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the League Cup tie with Port Vale.

1. Stags 0 Port Vale 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the League Cup tie with Port Vale. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the League Cup tie with Port Vale.

2. Stags 0 Port Vale 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the League Cup tie with Port Vale. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the League Cup tie with Port Vale.

3. Stags 0 Port Vale 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the League Cup tie with Port Vale. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the League Cup tie with Port Vale.

4. Stags 0 Port Vale 1

Mansfield Town fans ahead of the League Cup tie with Port Vale. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

