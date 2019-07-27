Otis Khan is raring to go and eager to show Mansfield Town fans and owners what he can do

Otis Khan is desperate to show the Mansfield Town fans what he can do.

The midfielder was left out of the side for much of the back end of last season as Stags missed out on promotion and is eager to repay the faith shown in him.

Khan, who scored against Rangers U23’s as a second half sub, embarked on his own personal pre-season fitness regime ahead of the club’s official return to pre-season.

And he has declared himself fit and ready to show what he can do.

“I am really hungry and driven,” he said. “I had a good pre-season myself and I am fit and ready.

“I am in the best condition I can be to start the games. I know I am ready .

“It is just about seeing what happens.

“Plenty of fans know I didn’t feature much towards the back end of the season, so in my eyes I didn’t deserve a break.

“I just went off training by myself to get myself right for the season coming. I went up to the Lake District, it was nice and quiet and I just focused on myself.

“I got my mind and body right for the season coming. I want to show these fans what I can do and give back to the chairman and Carolyn and do what I was brought here to do

“As long as I am playing I am going to be doing that. I want nothing more than this team to go up, it is a great club with great fans and I just want to do my bit on the pitch.”

But Khan knows he faces stiff competition if he is to win a place in the starting eleven for the big kick-off at Newport County on Saturday.

“It is always challenging to get a starting place, no matter what club you go to,” he added.

“I know I am doing enough, but there is a lot of quality in the team, so whoever the gaffer starts with on Saturday, I know my chance will come.

“It is up to me to stay in the team. I cannot wait for the start of the season..

“Pre-season has been really good, the trip to Portugal has helped the lads get to know each other a little better.

“We have kept improving each game and we can see that with performance and results.”