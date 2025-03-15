Oshilaja is the late Mansfield Town hero as long winless run is halted with victory over Barnsley

A thrilling 90th minute winner by Deji Oshilaja finally halted Mansfield Town's 14-game winless run in all competitions and saw off Barnsley 2-1 on an emotional afternoon at the One Call Stadium.

Despite a great performance, Stags looked set to equal their worst ever winless run in league football of 14 games as the final whistle neared.

But Oshilaja was on hand at the death to provide a fantastic finish to a well-contested game for Mansfield's first win since 4th January, which also completed a double over the Tykes.

Stags had largely bossed the first half after a fifth minute double save from Christy Pym and deservedly went in ahead thanks to Caylan Vickers' first goal for the club on 11 minutes.

Stags go ahead during the Sky Bet League One match against Barnsley FC at the One Call Stadium, 15 March 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

But Barnsley levelled within nine minutes of the restart through Josh Benson and a half of few chances looked all set to end in stalemate until Oshilaja's glorious late winner.

Boss Nigel Clough makes three changes to the side that lost at Exeter in midweek.

Pym and Keanu Baccus were back from injury and, along with Jordan Bowery, they replaced Scott Flinders, George Williams and Aaron Lewis.

Stephen McLaughlin was also declared fit after limping off in midweek.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Barnsley FC at the One Call Stadium, 15 March 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

But new signing, former USA international Dom Dwyer, missed out with an injury.

The visitors included former Stags players Davis Keillor-Dunn and Corey O'Keeffe.

Smith caught a teasing Vickers cross and Pym left his area to clear in an end to end opening few minutes.

But the Tykes created a great chance on five minutes as Keillor-Dunn came inside Bowery and sent Humphreys in on goal.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Barnsley FC at the One Call Stadium, 15 March 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Pym did superbly to block his finish and was then ready to save again as Benson followed up with a low shot.

Stags replied with a raid on the left on nine minutes that saw Cargill cross from the by-line and Oshilaja stab over the bar from nine yards – a great chance for the Stags.

But Mansfield were ahead on 11 minutes.

It stemmed from a great crossfield ball from left to right by Evans and great control by McLaughlin to take it down first time and attack the box.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Barnsley FC at the One Call Stadium, 15 March 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

He drilled a ball in front of goal and Vickers was there amid the chaos to stab in off the inside of the left post – the loanee's first Mansfield goal.

Keeper Smith stayed down after the goal and eventually had to limp off, to be replaced by Flavell.

On 16 minutes Phillips beat Cargill to the ball on the right and pulled it back for Humphreys, but again Pym was well placed to gather the low shot.

Boateng was well over from range at the other end in Mansfield's next attack while Vickers had a shot blocked after a good move.

Cargill needed treatment after colliding with Benson and was able to continue.

On the restart the ball was cleared to Akins who dinked a 20 yard volley at goal that Flavell had to turn round for a corner.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Barnsley FC at the One Call Stadium, 15 March 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Keillor-Dunn was lectured for leaving a foot in on Baccus but no card was shown.

Evans was then brought down 25 yards out when trying to go clear onto Oshilaja's through ball and again no card was shown. Reed was on target with the free kick but it was straight at the keeper.

Stags were now enjoying almost all the possession with a fired-up home crowd noisily behind them.

On 38 minutes Baccus threaded the ball into the box for Boateng and Flavell bravely smothered at his feet.

Barnsley had barely had a sniff for half an hour, but forced two corners just before the break either side of a Humpreys shot on the turn that an unsighted Pym had to block at his near post.

From the second corner de Gevigney headed wide at the far post.

In the last of five added minutes Pym was down to parry a long range drive from O'Keeffe and Benson crashed the follow-up into the sidenetting to leave Stags with a deserved but slender half-time advantage.

Rhodes replaced Cargill for Stags for the second half, Bowery moving to centre half and Akins to right back, the visitors also making a double change.

Barnsley enjoyed plenty of early second half possession.

And they were level on 54 minutes.

Watters played the ball inside to his right to Keillor-Dunn and he fed it on to Benson in space who drilled a powerful finish inside Pym's near post from 12 yards.

A superb dribble in from the right by Vickers saw him set up Boateng for a shot that was blocked, then Baccus raced into space on the right but chose to shoot, with options to his left, and was well wide to the groans of the crowd.

The Tykes hit back with a couple of corners before Stags replaced Boateng with Lewis with 16 minutes to go.

Mansfield forced two corners of their own and, from an Evans cross, Oshilaja was unable to direct his under-pressure header at goal.

Waine was given the last seven minutes in place of Vickers as Stags deperately sought a winner.

A tense 88th minute scramble, with plenty of head tennis, ended in Rhodes having a shot blocked in the six yard box.

However, there was a glorious twist in the tale as Stags snatched a 90th minute winner.

Piling on the late pressure, McLaughlin floated a long, high ball to the far post where Akins touched it inside and Oshilaja controlled before smashing home from seven yards.

Stags still had to survive a stoppage time Barnsley corner before the final whistle brought one of the biggest cheers of the season from the long-suffering home fans.

STAGS: Pym, Bowery, Oshilaja, Cargill (Rhodes HT), McLaughlin, Reed, Baccus (Flint 90+1), Boateng (Lewis 74), Akins, Evans, Vickers (Waine 83). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, Kilgour, S. Quinn.

BARNSLEY: Smith (Flavell 14), Russell (Lewis 90+1), Roberts (Barratt HT), de Gevigney, O'Keeffe, Phillips, Benson (Farrugia 83), McCarthy, Keillor-Dunn, Humphrys (Watters HT), Connell. SUBS NOT USED: Lembikisa, Nwakali.

REFEREE: Tom Reeves.

ATTENDANCE: 8,592 (1,603 away).