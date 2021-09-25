Orient draw a ‘good foundations’, says Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough

Mansfield Town defender Stephen McLaughlin in action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Leyton Orient at the Breyer Group Stadium Photo: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Nigel Clough hailed Mansfield Town's draw at Leyton Orient as a 'good foundation' to build upon.

Following the 1-1 draw with Rochdale, Clough's side have managed to put a run of four straight defeats behind them with two good points.

“We’ve had four defeats and then now two draws, so a good foundation to move on. Time will tell," he told iFollow Stags.

“I think when the supporters come away from home and see that sort of battling performance, I think it gives them belief as well.

"That side’s been missing, now we have to put them both together.”

Clough added: “In the circumstances, I’m delighted. I thought it was a well-deserved point today and well-deserved clean sheet,” he told iFollow Stags.

“Especially in the last 10 minutes then the seven added on, we had to be (defensively solid) to keep the clean sheet.

“We had six players missing, lost George Maris then had someone sent off. That’s nearly a full team out. The lads really stood up to it.

“The goalkeeper (Nathan Bishop) made some good saves, in particular an outstanding save late on, and I thought the back-four were excellent today.

“I thought we had the best chance of the first-half when Faz (Rawson) headed the one down from Jordan Bowery in the six-yard box.

“Then second-half I thought we started well, on the front foot. Then they got on top after that and the sending off means it’s backs-to-the-wall stuff.

“We didn’t make any silly mistakes or give any goals away. I thought Orient had to work for every single chance they created. That was the difference.

Tyrese Sinclair was dismissed late on following an off the ball incident.

“I think it’s the naivety of some of our players,” Clough stated.

“It’s no different to Stephen Quinn, an ex-international, doing it against Harrogate a couple of weeks ago.

“A young player has done it again today. He’s won the free-kick, so it should be an opportunity to get the ball in the box and a booking for their lad.