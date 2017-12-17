OPINION: Draw specialists Mansfield Town need more home wins

When a great, good or even bad run comes to an end the result is not really important. Afterall, sides will always win or a lose match.

What is important, however, is how you react to that change in fortune, be it good or bad.

That is why Steve Evans will take some positives from Saturday’s goalless home draw with Yeovil Town, despite the disappointing result and what the manager admitted was a performance that lacked quality in front of goal.

The previous week the Stags were criticised after a 2-0 defeat at Crawley more for an overall poor display than the fact it ended a 12-match unbeaten run.

Evans had called for a reaction from his players and, to a certain extent, he got it.

The first half display against Yeovil was not good with the visitors — low on confidence after just one point from five matches — creating the better chances.

But in the second half it was all amber and blue without that quality to create more than a couple of clear chances.

So Evans was right when he said the effort of the players was not in question on Saturday — but with promotion the stated ambition of all at the club, it is results that are beginning to take on more significance.

And, at the moment, the Stags results at the One Call Stadium are frustrating the fans a little as dropped points keep them on the fringes of the play-off positions.

Since the terrific demolition of high-flying Notts County at the end of September, the Stags have won just once in five home league matches — and lost just once too — for a six-point haul.

In contrast, the last five away matches have gleaned eight points.

The two-point gap between the Stags and the play-off positions is not worth worrying about at this time of the season.

But if the current six-point gap to the automatic places became nine, then the Stags would be beginning to give themselves a big mountain to climb.

That’s why this weekend’s visit of Morecambe must end in a home victory.

Somehow Evans has got to solve the conundrum of turning draws into wins.

The Stags have lost two fewer matches than third-placed Exeter, for example, but nine draws from 22 matches is the problem at the moment.

They are the draw specialists of League Two — with two more than any other club.