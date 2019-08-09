Opening day goal is boost for Danny Rose after Mansfield Town season of misery

Danny Rose’s first goal since October in Saturday’s opener at Newport on Saturday was a huge lift to the striker after a season to forget.

“It’s good to see him enjoying his football,” said manager John Dempster.

“Newport are a physical side and the way Danny put himself about was great to see and I was absolutely delighted to see him pop up with a goal.

“I think you could see by his reaction that it meant the world to him.

“From day one in pre-season Danny has had a smile on his face.

“That’s what you want to see players doing. You want them to be a positive influence around the place. You want them to help each other. He has certainly done that with his team mates and the younger lads in and around the squad.”