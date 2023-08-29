Only myself to blame for being Mansfield Town's Mr Versatile says Jordan Bowery

“I think it all started a couple of seasons ago when we played Hull in pre-season and we had an injury, so I said I will go centre back if you want me to. I think that started it so it's mainly my fault,” he smiled after another outstanding display as a stand-in centre half on Saturday.

“It's a challenge at times but I didn't mind. I have played there a few times in previous years.

“I have just got to do what I have got to do. Obviously I get put there because we are down to the bare bones. But I do enjoy it. I know I could be needed at any minute.

Mr Versatile Jordan Bowery. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“I have always been a striker but the last couple of years I am now getting used to it. I have never had to do it at any other club.

“I never know where I'm going to play, which is a challenge in itself. But I am always up for it.

“It's happened every since the gaffer has been here. He also did it with Lucas Akins at Burton – I would love to get to his standard.

“He trust me enough to put me in those positions which is a good confidence booster for me.

“I am happy to play anywhere and give it everything. Whatever position you play you're always learning.”

Bowery has had some criticism from a small section of fans but said: “There will fans thinking what is he doing back there? But it is what it is and I don't care what they want to say.

“I just want to go out there and give everything. It is always nice to hear praise but everyone gets criticism too – even Ronaldo. So I am not going to complain about bad comments.”

Bowery admitted having the towering Aden Flint next to him helped in central defence.

“When you have Aden Flint next to you, I haven't got to challenge for anything in the air – he will win every ball,” he said.

“He's been fantastic since he's been here. It's no surprise he's been a Championship player for most of his career. He is so dominant.

“Having him next to me makes it easy for me as I am not a natural defender.”

He also paid tribute to centre half Alfie Kilgour, who is out for the season already with a ruptured Achille's tendon.

“It is a massive blow to lose Alfie on and off the pitch. Since he came here in January he has been outstanding,” said Bowery.