Only myself to blame for being Mansfield Town's Mr Versatile says Jordan Bowery

Jordan Bowery admits he has only himself to blame for becoming Mansfield Town's Mr Versatile.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 11:10 BST

“I think it all started a couple of seasons ago when we played Hull in pre-season and we had an injury, so I said I will go centre back if you want me to. I think that started it so it's mainly my fault,” he smiled after another outstanding display as a stand-in centre half on Saturday.

“It's a challenge at times but I didn't mind. I have played there a few times in previous years.

“I have just got to do what I have got to do. Obviously I get put there because we are down to the bare bones. But I do enjoy it. I know I could be needed at any minute.

Mr Versatile Jordan Bowery. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media
Mr Versatile Jordan Bowery. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media
“I have always been a striker but the last couple of years I am now getting used to it. I have never had to do it at any other club.

“I never know where I'm going to play, which is a challenge in itself. But I am always up for it.

“It's happened every since the gaffer has been here. He also did it with Lucas Akins at Burton – I would love to get to his standard.

“He trust me enough to put me in those positions which is a good confidence booster for me.

“I am happy to play anywhere and give it everything. Whatever position you play you're always learning.”

Bowery has had some criticism from a small section of fans but said: “There will fans thinking what is he doing back there? But it is what it is and I don't care what they want to say.

“I just want to go out there and give everything. It is always nice to hear praise but everyone gets criticism too – even Ronaldo. So I am not going to complain about bad comments.”

Bowery admitted having the towering Aden Flint next to him helped in central defence.

“When you have Aden Flint next to you, I haven't got to challenge for anything in the air – he will win every ball,” he said.

“He's been fantastic since he's been here. It's no surprise he's been a Championship player for most of his career. He is so dominant.

“Having him next to me makes it easy for me as I am not a natural defender.”

He also paid tribute to centre half Alfie Kilgour, who is out for the season already with a ruptured Achille's tendon.

“It is a massive blow to lose Alfie on and off the pitch. Since he came here in January he has been outstanding,” said Bowery.

“We are all sad. I don't know if he will be back before the end of the season but any game he can play in will help us out.”

