Only height prejudice has stopped Christy Pym playing higher believes Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 16:01 BST
Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough believes that only a certain level of ill-judged prejudice against smaller goalkeepers has stopped Christy Pym from playing at a higher level.

Pym, 29, who once played for England U20s, has never gone higher than League One.

But he made more crucial saves this week to help Stags to two crucial clean sheets inside four days to go third in League One.

“At Northampton on Saturday Christy was outstanding from start to finish from the bad backpass by Elliott Hewitt after two minutes to the saves he made all throughout the game,” said Clough.

Mansfield Town's Christy Pym - Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaMansfield Town's Christy Pym - Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Mansfield Town's Christy Pym - Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We often say, and it shouldn't make any difference, but if he was three or four inches taller he could be playing Premier League, Championship or whatever.

“Some people say you have to be 6ft 3ins or 6ft 4ins to be a goalkeeper at the top level.

“But there were plenty of smaller ones a few years ago like Shay Given, who was exceptional. Christy is very similar to him in that he is a good all-round goalkeeper.

“He is good at every aspect of it, but the main thing is that he has good hands and does not spill many.

“He is also good with his feet and that is improving all the time.

“He is as good a keeper as we can get at this level.”

