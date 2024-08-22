This list has been compiled by the whoscored.com website and rates the best performing players around League One after the opening days.

It features some familiar faces, who have taken the step up a division in their stride, as well as players impressing at their new clubs after summer moves.

The list does not include any Stags players, with Lee Gregory Mansfield’s highest-rated player with an average rating of 7.52 following his two goals in two games.

Who do you think will be the ones to watch this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms.