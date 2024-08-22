Reading's Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan has two goals in two games and has been rated as League One's top player so far.Reading's Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan has two goals in two games and has been rated as League One's top player so far.
Ones to watch: League One's best players after the opening days of the season, featuring players from Reading, Burton Albion, Lincoln City, Wrexham and Stockport County

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 09:06 BST
The season is young – but these could be the players to watch this time out.

This list has been compiled by the whoscored.com website and rates the best performing players around League One after the opening days.

It features some familiar faces, who have taken the step up a division in their stride, as well as players impressing at their new clubs after summer moves.

The list does not include any Stags players, with Lee Gregory Mansfield’s highest-rated player with an average rating of 7.52 following his two goals in two games.

Who do you think will be the ones to watch this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms.

8.53

1. Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (Reading)

8.53 Photo: Getty Images

8.32

2. Billy Bodin (Burton Albion)

8.32 Photo: Getty Images

8.24

3. Paudie O'Connor (Lincoln City)

8.24 Photo: Getty Images

8.02

4. Lloyd Jones (Charlton Athletic)

8.02 Photo: Getty Images

