Stags had 20 shots but could not capitalise on Hiram Boateng's early opener as Dale levelled and rattled the home bar near the end on the break.

“It was a frustrating afternoon, especially with the chances we created in the second half – and the first to be fair,” said Perch, who wore the captain's armband in the absence of injured Ollie Clarke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we have take a point and take the positives out if it and say we created enough chances to win two games today, but it just wasn't going in.

Rochdale hold out against Stags at the One Call Stadium today - Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It was definitely a missed opportunity. We were at home and we expect to win home games, especially after beating Swindon on Friday. We came into this game buoyant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was one of those days you get sometimes when the ball just won't go into the back of the net.

“We just needed that little bit of luck or rub of the green. We knocked on the door enough times.”

Dale have now taken seven points out of nine but are six points from safety with only five games left.

“I think they know they're down – and I have seen it before and played in teams like it where you play with the shackles off,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If they had played like that since August they'd have been top of the league.

“They had quick lads and lads who were lively, so when you're pushing bodies forward there's always the chance that you get a sucker punch at the back and we had to keep the back door shut.

“We played some good stuff during the game – as they did. It was a good game.”

He added: “It's very tight up there. We just have to go out there and try to win every game, which we were planning on doing today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can't let it get us down. We have to dust ourselves down and go again on Saturday at Grimsby.