‘One of those afternoons’ – skipper James Perch on Mansfield Town’s home draw with bottom club Rochdale
Veteran defender James Perch said it had been 'one of those afternoons' as Mansfield Town were held to a frustrating 1-1 home draw by bottom club Rochdale today.
Stags had 20 shots but could not capitalise on Hiram Boateng's early opener as Dale levelled and rattled the home bar near the end on the break.
“It was a frustrating afternoon, especially with the chances we created in the second half – and the first to be fair,” said Perch, who wore the captain's armband in the absence of injured Ollie Clarke.
“But we have take a point and take the positives out if it and say we created enough chances to win two games today, but it just wasn't going in.
“It was definitely a missed opportunity. We were at home and we expect to win home games, especially after beating Swindon on Friday. We came into this game buoyant.
“It was one of those days you get sometimes when the ball just won't go into the back of the net.
“We just needed that little bit of luck or rub of the green. We knocked on the door enough times.”
Dale have now taken seven points out of nine but are six points from safety with only five games left.
“I think they know they're down – and I have seen it before and played in teams like it where you play with the shackles off,” he said.
“If they had played like that since August they'd have been top of the league.
“They had quick lads and lads who were lively, so when you're pushing bodies forward there's always the chance that you get a sucker punch at the back and we had to keep the back door shut.
“We played some good stuff during the game – as they did. It was a good game.”
He added: “It's very tight up there. We just have to go out there and try to win every game, which we were planning on doing today.
“We can't let it get us down. We have to dust ourselves down and go again on Saturday at Grimsby.
“The gaffer said a few weeks ago we have to just go for it and we will got toe to toe with everyone we play and see if they can handle it.”