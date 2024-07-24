One of my toughest pre-season games ever says Mansfield Town’s Stephen McLaughlin after win in Portugal
McLaughlin occupied an unfamiliar defensive midfield role, usually occupied by Louis Reed, and came up with a goal and 80 minutes into his tired legs as Stags played the only game of their training camp week.
“That was very hot and very tough – probably one of the toughest pre-season games I have had,” he said.
“I have been away a few times with clubs, but today there was no air and no breeze and it was very tough work.
“You can't feel your legs but you have to keep moving and keep tracking them.
“Chelsea are a good team, a lot younger than us, and they can move off the ball very well.
“So you have to stay with them, and it's tough. But that is in the legs now.
“It has been a very tough week. We knew that when we came out here that it is work, not a holiday.”
On-trial Ben Quinn was also on the mark as Stags wasted a host of other chances.
“I know it's only a pre-season game, but we do have to be more clinical,” said McLaughlin.
“The chances we create have to be goals – you want your forwards to get into good habits.
“But they are in the positions and getting the chances so that is a good thing.
“We are trying to get our touch and our awareness on the pitch again plus the feel of different players who have come in.
“It's getting the rhythm going and knowing how we're going to play in the season.”
On his midfield role, he smiled: “It is tough in there – Reedy makes it look so easy.
“You know you're going to get on the ball a lot, but it is a tough role.
“You're always looking over your shoulder and needing to know where the next pass is going to come.
“It's not something I am used to playing left back and I have a lot more credit to Reedy after playing in there.”
Stags fly home on Friday ready to face Oxford United at home on Saturday in their next pre-season test.
