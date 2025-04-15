One more win could make us safe says Mansfield Town boss as Stags prepare for huge Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town face a crucial Easter as they battle to stay in League One with a Good Friday trip to rejuvenated Rotherham United followed by a home clash with promotion-chasing Reading on Monday.

After three defeats in a row and then a 10-day break without a game, Stags sit five points above Bristol Rovers in the drop zone but with a much better goal difference, a game in hand, and five games to play.

“It would be good to get a result on Friday,” said boss Nigel Clough.

“We could be safe after Easter or we could be right in it.

Stags on their way to a 1-0 home win over Rotherham United in December. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“We can get mathematically safe or we could be very close to it.

“I think we need a win from the five games left. Four points would almost certainly do it.

“We want to get them as soon as we can, though if it goes to the last week with two home games then it goes to that.

“Looking at the table and the other teams below us I think one win will do it as the others would have to win three out of four which is unlikely at this stage of the season.

"If we get a point with the goal difference we have over Bristol Rovers, who are at Wrexham on Friday, then that could be a big point.

"All of a sudden it is six points and goal difference too.”

But Clough added: “You look at our last three games – Birmingham are champions, then we have two home games against Peterborough and Exeter.

“Peterborough are in a false position, shown by their performance at Wembley at the weekend – they thorougly deserved to beat Birmingham and that is how good a team they can be.

“So we are taking absolutely nothing for granted in these last five games.”

On Rotherham, he added: “We can't wait for Friday.

“I think it will be a different prospect to what it would have been a few weeks ago as Matt Hamshaw has come in and they have won three out of four.

“So it is a slightly rejuvenated Rotherham we will be playing.

“Their squad is as good as any in the league – they have some very talented players.

“We are not too far behind them in the table so that shows how well we have done this season too.

“Their low point was losing to Crawley, there was a lot of dissatisfaction, and Steve Evans went after that.

“Matty Hamshaw and Andy Warrington know the club inside out after many years there so it was a very sensible appointment to the end of the season and they have got them going a bit.”

Stags go into the game on the back of enforced 10-day break and Clough said: “Despite the last three defeats the mood is still good.

"We are just disappointed we have not got at least a point from the three games and the three performances.

“We could have won one or two of them and certainly should not have lost all three. So we feel very hard done by.

“Typical of the season so far they were all one goal games with key moments in those games not going our way.

“Physically we have generally been okay, though a couple of players looked tired against Orient.

“Baily Cargill has played a lot of minutes so he will benefit more than anyone.

“Deji Oshilaja the same – he has played a lot of football and had a baby recently, so I am not sure what his sleep patterns are like at the moment.

“Hopefully the break won't have done the majority any harm and they are ready to go. You never know what the break will do until you play again.”

With George Maris and Matty Craig back in training, Stags’ biggest doubt remains Will Evans with a gashed foot that is still very sore.

On Easter Monday Stags then host a visit from a Reading side in the play-off places who have only lost once in 15 games.

Don’t forget to make your nomination for Chad Readers’ Mansfield Town Player of the Year – simply send your name and choice to [email protected] by Wednesday, 23rd April.