Clough has already signed Callum Johnson, Alfie Kilgour and Louis Reed in the window with Oli Hawkins and George Lapslie departing to Gillingham.

Danny Johnson is back from a successful loan spell at Walsall, who would like to sign him but have yet to offer enough money to tempt Stags to part with him.

“It has been a quiet few days – it always is over the weekend,” said Clough.

Danny Johnson - will he still be a Stags player this time next week?

“We are just waiting now in terms of the outs if there is any interest or offers for any of our players.

“I think getting the three in we have and Danny returning – it's like four new players and we are quite happy with that.

“If there is a wild card one that crops up we will look at that.

“I think that will be it though. If the squad looks healthy in terms of injuries then I think one more. “But if it isn't one then that's just fine too. We think we have three good players in and Danny coming back.

New signing Alfie Kilgour in action for Bristol Rovers.

“Obviously we will have to see what happens with Danny as well but I don't think there is anything immediate with him at the moment. As far as we're concerned he is back in the squad.”

Clough met with Johnson and club CEO David Sharpe this week to discuss the striker's future with his current deal up in the summer.

“The meeting went fine,” said Clough. “Danny understands there are 20 games to go. If nothing is agreed with another club then he will be with us.

“You never know what might happen with a week still to go in the window. It's a little bit up in the air and out of my hands certainly. But as things stand he will be in the squad on Saturday.

“It is difficult as he has had such a good first half of the season at Walsall. But Danny just wants to play football and have an opportunity of scoring goals.

“Obviously he's had a good time at Walsall, but if the clubs don't agree then he will stay with us.

“Either way he is professional enough to know it is out of his hands as well to a large degree.

“If Danny comes and says I definitely want to go then it's a different ball game.”

On his first week working with his new trio, Clough said: “It's been very good so far and I am very pleased with the three of them and the way they are settling in.

“It's early days and they need a bit of time to settle, but I have been very pleased with the quality they bring.