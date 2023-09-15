These are the best rated League Two players on the soon to be released EA Sports FC 24.

The game rates Stockport County’s Nick Powell as the best player in the league with a 70 rating.

Kylian Mbappé, Alexia Putellas, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne lead the game with a 91 rating

The game officially comes out on Friday, September 29 and is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

It is the 31st edition of the game, which was formerly known as FIFA until the agreement came to an end.

1 . Nick Powell (Stockport County) Rated: 70 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2 . Scott Malone (Gillingham) Rated: 69 Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

3 . James McClean (Wrexham) Rated: 69 Photo: Charles McQuillan Photo Sales