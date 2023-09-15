News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town's experienced Aden Flint is the club's best rated player on EA FC 24.

One Mansfield Town player features in this list of the nine best rated League Two players on the new EA FC 24 game

These are the best rated League Two players on the soon to be released EA Sports FC 24.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th Sep 2023, 07:31 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 07:49 BST

The game rates Stockport County’s Nick Powell as the best player in the league with a 70 rating.

Kylian Mbappé, Alexia Putellas, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne lead the game with a 91 rating

The game officially comes out on Friday, September 29 and is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

It is the 31st edition of the game, which was formerly known as FIFA until the agreement came to an end.

Take a look and let us know what you think of the ratings via our social media channels.

Rated: 70

1. Nick Powell (Stockport County)

Rated: 70 Photo: Nathan Stirk

Rated: 69

2. Scott Malone (Gillingham)

Rated: 69 Photo: Ashley Allen

Rated: 69

3. James McClean (Wrexham)

Rated: 69 Photo: Charles McQuillan

Rated: 69

4. David McGoldrick (Notts County)

Rated: 69 Photo: Marc Atkins

