One goal will send Mansfield Town striker Rhys Oates on a scoring spree believes boss Nigel Clough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season's top scorer has yet to score after the first four games.

But, ahead of tonight’s (Tuesday) visit of AFC Wimbleon, Clough said: “As long as the chances are coming along regularly – and I think the way we play we will always create – then as soon as he sticks one away he will be fine. It is no problem long term.

“You have to keep getting in there, which Oatesy does.

Rhys Oates is halted at Leyton Orient on Saturday. Photo by Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We used to get told one will eventually go in off your backside or something – if you keep getting in the right positions you will score a fluke. He will be away and running from there.

“When Oatesy scores one he will score a run of three or four.

“He realises that. He's been a striker for the last 10 years or so and you go in cycles of good form, then miss a couple.

“He hit the target with all his efforts on Saturday and won us a penalty and all the chances are dropping to him at the moment while evading Will Swan by about half a yard.”

Clough added: “The only thing we want Oatesy to do a bit better is create a chance.

“I think he gets in some great positions and chooses the wrong option once or twice. So he has got to improve that side of his game. The finishing will come as we've seen it over the last 12 months.

“He had a good pre-season and scored in the week leading up to the season, but he missed a couple at Salford and it goes on from there.”

As a forward himself in his playing days, Clough knows how not scoring affects a player.

“As a striker it preys on your mind a little bit inevitably. But you're more worried if you're not getting the chances and wonder where your next one is coming from,” he said.

“As a forward you know you need to score goals as that's the main role of you being in the team.

“Mainly his chances are running clear as well. And they are the difficult ones. Sliding across the box for tap-ins are a bit easier so maybe we could create one of those for him.

“We will get the ball to him in the right areas.